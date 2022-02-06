Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 26,249 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 26,249 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

