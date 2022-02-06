Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.