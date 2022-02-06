Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $179.47 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average of $157.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

