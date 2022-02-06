Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 24,762 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 465,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 66,239 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $809,139,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $260.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day moving average of $249.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.