Eversept Partners LP Takes Position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 114,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELDN opened at $3.79 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELDN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

