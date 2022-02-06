Eversept Partners LP Purchases 102,875 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1,104.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 102,875 shares during the period. Natera accounts for 0.9% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,463 shares of company stock worth $11,285,413. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

