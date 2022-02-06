Eversept Partners LP Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,282 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.28% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITCI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

