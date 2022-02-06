Eversept Partners LP Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Eversept Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,508,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,560 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRGA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.05. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SRGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgalign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

