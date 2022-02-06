Eversept Partners LP Has $2.56 Million Stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Eversept Partners LP lowered its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 1.79% of Liquidia worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 11.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liquidia news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $324.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

