Evercore ISI Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $50.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

NYSE:PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. Pinterest has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Pinterest by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pinterest by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

