ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 226,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

