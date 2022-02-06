Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $16.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.06.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

Shares of LII opened at $266.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.24. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $260.49 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

