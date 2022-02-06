Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EQ stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equillium by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

