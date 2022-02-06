Equalizer (EQZ) Hits Market Cap of $4.60 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $219,524.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.94 or 0.07186357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,599.16 or 0.99817122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

