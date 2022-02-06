Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 238,804 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.44% of FMC worth $51,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 542.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $110.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

