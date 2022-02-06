Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $42.82 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.20.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $526.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $576.69 and a 200-day moving average of $628.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

