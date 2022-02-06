Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.51% of US Foods worth $39,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after acquiring an additional 284,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of US Foods by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,241 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,267 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in US Foods by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after buying an additional 799,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.