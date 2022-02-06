Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 63,986 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $30,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,603,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,960 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

