Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 7,624 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of VeriSign worth $32,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,782 shares of company stock worth $10,568,155. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN opened at $218.43 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average is $225.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

