Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 13,168 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of Globant worth $34,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after buying an additional 405,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Globant by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $41,611,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 4,287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,151,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $250.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.84. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

