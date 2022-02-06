Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.05. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
