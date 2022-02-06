Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.05. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.