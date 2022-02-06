Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

ENJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENJY. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENJY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,663. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

