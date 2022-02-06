Engine NO. 1 LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

