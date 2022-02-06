Engine NO. 1 LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its stake in Truist Financial by 31,894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 426,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 425,151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 724,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58,654 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $51,622,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $63.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

