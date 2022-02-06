Engine NO. 1 LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Ossiam purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $20,967,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in BlackRock by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 66.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $809.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $878.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $895.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

