Engine NO. 1 LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.48. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

