Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 3,221 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

