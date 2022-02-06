Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires 964 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 221.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $204,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $150.35 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

