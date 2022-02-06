Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($23.60) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.