Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the game software company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ FY2026 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.71 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

