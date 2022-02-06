Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOLO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 1,722,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,346. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

