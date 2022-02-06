eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $400.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in eGain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

