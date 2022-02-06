Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.