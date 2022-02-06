Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DND. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.80.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

TSE:DND opened at C$29.01 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$28.87 and a 12 month high of C$53.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.77.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.