DXdao Price Tops $500.32 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $500.32 or 0.01207439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $24.68 million and $98,601.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00319248 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006404 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.