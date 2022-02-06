Douglas Emmett (DEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Emmett stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

