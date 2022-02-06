DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 17.5% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 262.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $931,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.44, for a total value of $4,528,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $98.49 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.29.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.