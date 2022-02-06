Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.0-345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.84 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-4.02 EPS.

DLB stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

