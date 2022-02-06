Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 3,238 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,238 ($43.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($42.35) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.87) to GBX 3,290 ($44.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.66) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Diploma alerts:

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,774 ($37.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.62. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,286 ($30.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,504 ($47.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,065.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a GBX 30.10 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

In other news, insider Barbara Gibbes acquired 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.78) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($150,280.29). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.08), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,486,223.02).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.