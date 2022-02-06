Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,945 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $475,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,870 shares of company stock worth $20,885,413 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.57 and a twelve month high of $173.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

