Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $447.84 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $447,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.40.

NYSE:LH opened at $277.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.53 and its 200 day moving average is $289.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $223.36 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

