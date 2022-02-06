Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $332.74 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,424,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $332,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $243,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 227,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

NYSE:TEL opened at $144.62 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

