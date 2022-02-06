Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $520,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $244.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

