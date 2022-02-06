Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,993,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $330,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

