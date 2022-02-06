Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,358,136 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 26,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HP were worth $365,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

HPQ opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,816 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,709 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

