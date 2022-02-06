Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $115.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

