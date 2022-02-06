Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.90 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.38) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.80 ($4.27).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

