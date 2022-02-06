Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,469 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 377.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216,215 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.