Deutsche Bank AG Has $101,000 Holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PZN stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354. Corporate insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

