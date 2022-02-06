Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 53,496 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 5,328.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Platinum Group Metals worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLG stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

